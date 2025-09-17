Ben & Jerry's co-founder resigns, says Unilever 'silenced' brand's activism

Jerry Greenfield, the co-founder of Ben & Jerry's, has reportedly resigned from the company he helped establish nearly 50 years ago. The Financial Times reported that Greenfield is unhappy with Unilever, the UK-based parent company of Ben & Jerry's. He claims that Unilever has limited the brand's social activism and independence, going against a merger agreement intended to protect its social mission.

Independence issues Greenfield's stance Greenfield expressed his inability to continue working for a company that he believes has been "silenced" by Unilever. He made these comments in a letter to a consumer group, the Financial Times reported. The letter said, "That independence existed in no small part because of the unique merger agreement" that he and co-founder Ben Cohen had negotiated with Unilever.

Sale attempt Sale proposal rejected Last week, Cohen revealed that amid the ongoing tensions with Unilever, Ben & Jerry's had tried to arrange a sale to investors at a fair market value of $1.5-$2.5 billion. However, this proposal was rejected. The rift between Unilever and Ben & Jerry's dates back to at least 2021 when the ice cream maker announced its decision to stop selling in Israel-occupied West Bank.