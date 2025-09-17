Unni Mukundan to play Narendra Modi in 'MAA VANDE' Entertainment Sep 17, 2025

Unni Mukundan, best known for his work in Malayalam cinema, is set to portray Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a just-announced biopic called MAA VANDE.

The film will follow Modi's journey from his early years to national leadership, with a special focus on his bond with his mother, Smt Heeraben Modi.

It's planned for release across India and will also have an English version.