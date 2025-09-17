Next Article
Unni Mukundan to play Narendra Modi in 'MAA VANDE'
Entertainment
Unni Mukundan, best known for his work in Malayalam cinema, is set to portray Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a just-announced biopic called MAA VANDE.
The film will follow Modi's journey from his early years to national leadership, with a special focus on his bond with his mother, Smt Heeraben Modi.
It's planned for release across India and will also have an English version.
Creative team behind the project
MAA VANDE brings together a powerhouse creative team: director Kranthi Kumar CH, Baahubali cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar ISC, composer Ravi Basrur, editor Sreekar Prasad, production designer Sabu Cyril, and action choreographer King Solomon.
With this lineup, the film aims for an epic and heartfelt retelling of Modi's life story.