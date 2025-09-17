Asia Cup 2025: Decoding qualification scenarios for Group B

Afghanistan 's path to the Super Fours of the Asia Cup 2025 has become a bit complicated after their recent loss to Bangladesh. The defeat came in a close contest, with Bangladesh winning by just eight runs in Abu Dhabi However, all is not lost for Afghanistan as they still have a chance to qualify for the next stage. Notably, none of the teams from Group B have officially qualified for the Super Fours. Here are the qualification scenarios.

Match details Afghanistan falter in the chase against Bangladesh In the crucial Asia Cup clash, Bangladesh batted first and set a target of 155 runs for Afghanistan. Saif Hassan and Tanzid Hasan gave their team a solid start with a 63-run partnership for the first wicket. However, Afghanistan's bowlers made a strong comeback to restrict Bangladesh to 154-5. Afghanistan's chase of the target was far from smooth sailing as they were reduced to 77-5. Despite Azmatullah Omarzai's 16-ball 30, they fell short of the target.

Points table What does the Group B points table state? Having lost all their three games, only Hong Kong have been officially eliminated from Group B. With two wins from as many games, Sri Lanka top the table with four points (NRR: +1.546). Bangladesh finished this stage with two wins from three games. However, their net run rate is in negative (-0.270). The Afghan side is currently third with a win and a defeat from two games. However, their current NRR of +2.150 is the best in the group.

Crucial clash All boils down to Sri Lanka-Afghanistan clash Despite the setback against Bangladesh, Afghanistan still have a chance to qualify for Super Fours if they win their last game against Sri Lanka. While a victory by any margin will see them finish atop Group B, they will be knocked out following a defeat or even an abandoned game. Meanwhile, SL will also secure a Super Four berth with a win. However, they can go through even after losing against Afghanistan.