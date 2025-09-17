Google's Windows app could make you forget Microsoft's built-in search

Google has launched a new experimental app for Windows, bringing its powerful search capabilities to the desktop. The app is currently available through Google's Search Labs and works with personal accounts. It lets you search across the web, Google Drive, and even local files on your computer using a simple shortcut: Alt + Space.

App capabilities Lens feature for image search and translation The new Google app for Windows also comes with a feature called Lens, which lets you search or translate text from images on your screen. You can even highlight a math problem in your homework and ask the AI mode of the app for help. The app works similarly to Mac's Spotlight, letting you search through files, apps, and the web.

User control Customization options in the new Google app The Google app for Windows offers customization options like enabling or disabling AI mode, and changing the shortcut to launch it. The search bar can be dragged anywhere on the screen and resized as per user preference. However, do note that you need to enable the experiment in Labs to try out this new app from Google.

App benefits Google app for Windows performs better than Microsoft's built-in search The new Google app for Windows is a major improvement over Microsoft's built-in search function. It quickly pulls up local files, Drive documents, and installed apps in one interface. You can use it as a standalone search tool if you want to. The app also provides an option to enable or disable AI mode, and change the shortcut used to open it by selecting your profile picture and hitting "Configurations."