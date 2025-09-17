Google's Windows app could make you forget Microsoft's built-in search
What's the story
Google has launched a new experimental app for Windows, bringing its powerful search capabilities to the desktop. The app is currently available through Google's Search Labs and works with personal accounts. It lets you search across the web, Google Drive, and even local files on your computer using a simple shortcut: Alt + Space.
App capabilities
Lens feature for image search and translation
The new Google app for Windows also comes with a feature called Lens, which lets you search or translate text from images on your screen. You can even highlight a math problem in your homework and ask the AI mode of the app for help. The app works similarly to Mac's Spotlight, letting you search through files, apps, and the web.
User control
Customization options in the new Google app
The Google app for Windows offers customization options like enabling or disabling AI mode, and changing the shortcut to launch it. The search bar can be dragged anywhere on the screen and resized as per user preference. However, do note that you need to enable the experiment in Labs to try out this new app from Google.
App benefits
Google app for Windows performs better than Microsoft's built-in search
The new Google app for Windows is a major improvement over Microsoft's built-in search function. It quickly pulls up local files, Drive documents, and installed apps in one interface. You can use it as a standalone search tool if you want to. The app also provides an option to enable or disable AI mode, and change the shortcut used to open it by selecting your profile picture and hitting "Configurations."
App limitations
Availability and requirements for using the app
The Google app for Windows is only available in the US and in English. You need to be logged in to use this new tool from Google. The app works on both Windows 10 and 11, but do note that it is still an experimental version and may have some bugs.