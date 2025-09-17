China Unicom's new data center runs on homegrown AI chips

Alibaba's T-Head division supplies about 72% of the chips powering this new center, while MetaX, Biren Tech, Zhonghao Xinying and others fill in the rest. Alibaba also has developed a powerful PPU AI chip that is positioned as a close competitor to NVIDIA 's H20 (the one still allowed in China).

Beijing's push for local tech amid US restrictions

China Unicom plans to ramp up its investment in computing power.

It's all part of Beijing's push for homegrown tech as US restrictions tighten and big names like NVIDIA face more scrutiny.

For anyone watching global tech rivalries—or curious about where tomorrow's AI breakthroughs might come from—this is one to keep an eye on.