YouTube adds generative AI tools for Shorts creators

YouTube has announced a new suite of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools for its Shorts creators. The major highlight is the custom version of Google 's text-to-video generative AI model, Veo 3, specifically designed for Shorts. Dubbed Veo 3 Fast, this tool produces outputs with lower latency at 480p resolution, making it easier to create video clips with sound.

Feature update 'Edit with AI' can transform your raw footage into draft Along with Veo 3 Fast, YouTube is also introducing an "Edit with AI" feature and a remixing tool. The former transforms raw camera roll footage into a first draft by finding and arranging the best moments, adding music, and transitions. It can even add a voiceover that can react to what's happening in the video, in either English or Hindi.

Enhanced features New Veo capabilities for Shorts YouTube is also adding new Veo capabilities to Shorts, like applying motion from a video to an image. This way, you could animate a still image by making the person in it do a dance from a video. Plus, creators can use Veo to apply different styles to their videos or add objects like characters or props with text descriptions.