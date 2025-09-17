Mark your calendars: partial solar eclipse happening on September 21
Heads up, sky-watchers: a partial solar eclipse is happening on September 21, 2025.
The Moon will cover part of the Sun, and the best views will be in New Zealand and parts of the Southern Ocean, including Macquarie Island.
Only a very small portion of Australia's east coast will see a minor partial eclipse.
Most of Asia, India, and the Northern Hemisphere will miss out this time.
Eclipse will begin at 17:29 UTC
The eclipse kicks off at 17:29 UTC. In southern New Zealand, nearly 80% of the Sun will disappear behind the Moon—pretty dramatic!
If you're watching in person, make sure to use certified eclipse glasses or solar filters to protect your eyes.
Can't catch it outside? You may be able to watch live streams or images shared by observatories in the Southern Hemisphere.
Next solar eclipses in 2026
This is the last solar eclipse for 2025, but next year brings two major ones: a "ring of fire" annular eclipse over Antarctica in February and a total solar eclipse crossing Greenland, Iceland, parts of Spain and more in August—so there's plenty more cosmic action coming soon!