Microsoft will stop supporting Windows 10 next year

If you want to stick with Windows 10 a bit longer, Microsoft offers Extended Security Updates (ESU) for $30—this gets you one extra year of security patches through October 2026. There's also a free route if you use the Windows Backup app to store your data on OneDrive or use 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points.

Why Microsoft is ending support

A lot of older laptops and PCs can't upgrade to Windows 11 because of hardware limits. This has people worried about extra e-waste and forced upgrades.

Consumer groups are urging Microsoft to either extend support or make Windows 11 work on more devices.

If you're still on Windows 10, now's the time to plan your next move before the deadline sneaks up.