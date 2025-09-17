YouTube live streaming gets its biggest update yet

YouTube has announced a major update for its live streaming service, the biggest upgrade in its history. The new features, revealed at the Made on YouTube event, include simultaneous horizontal and vertical streams, AI-powered livestream highlights, and mobile livestream reactions to other live YouTube content. The updates are aimed at attracting more users to the platform's livestreamed content.

User experience Simultaneous horizontal and vertical streams The update now allows creators to stream in both horizontal and vertical formats simultaneously. This will give viewers a more optimized experience on both mobile and desktop platforms. A single unified chat room will also be available, allowing viewers to interact with each other regardless of their viewing format. YouTube is currently testing this feature and plans to roll it out to more creators in the coming months.

Advanced features Real-time reactions and AI-powered highlights The update also includes a feature that lets creators react in real-time to eligible livestreams on YouTube. This will let streamers go live on mobile alongside content like live events and keynote announcements. YouTube plans to start testing this feature early next year. Further, creators will get AI-powered livestream highlights that automatically turn stream clips into Shorts in the coming weeks.

Monetization tools Other notable updates for creators YouTube is also rolling out a feature for creators with channel memberships, allowing them to switch between public and members-only livestreams. This could encourage viewers to become paying channel members to avoid missing out on exclusive content. Ads currently shown beside YouTube livestreams on desktop and TV will also be coming to mobile devices later this year.