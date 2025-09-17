NVIDIA's new AI chip hits China, but sales may lag

RTX6000D meets export rules but isn't as fast as H200

The RTX6000D is basically a toned-down version of NVIDIA's top GPUs, designed specifically to meet export rules.

The H20 (with 4TB/s bandwidth), another chip developed for China, remains stuck in regulatory limbo.

Meanwhile, NVIDIA is hoping for approval on its B30A chip—which could be up to six times faster than H20 but would also cost twice as much.