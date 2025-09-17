iPhone 17 to debut with AI-powered Adaptive Power mode Technology Sep 17, 2025

The iPhone 17 series, launching soon with iOS 26, will come with a new "Adaptive Power mode" that uses AI to learn how you use your phone and automatically tweaks settings to stretch out battery life.

On the iPhone 17, this feature is always on by default—if you have another device running iOS 26, you'll need to switch it on yourself.