iPhone 17 to debut with AI-powered Adaptive Power mode
Technology
The iPhone 17 series, launching soon with iOS 26, will come with a new "Adaptive Power mode" that uses AI to learn how you use your phone and automatically tweaks settings to stretch out battery life.
On the iPhone 17, this feature is always on by default—if you have another device running iOS 26, you'll need to switch it on yourself.
How Adaptive Power mode works
Adaptive Power mode studies your habits for a week to optimize energy use, though it may not be able to adjust or restrict tasks during heavy gaming sessions.
Plus, when your battery hits 20%, Low Power Mode kicks in automatically.
Alongside this, iOS 26 will bring a fresh Liquid Glass look and Apple Intelligence features—all rolling out with the iPhone 17 launching in two days.