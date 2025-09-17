LOADING...
'Remove AI video of Modi, his mother': Court directs Congress 
Heeraben Modi passed away in 2022

By Chanshimla Varah
Sep 17, 2025
12:22 pm
What's the story

The Patna High Court has directed the Indian National Congress (INC) to take down an artificial intelligence-generated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, Heeraben Modi. The court was referring to the video uploaded by the Bihar unit of the Congress on social media showing PM Modi dreaming about his late mother, who scolds him over his politics in poll-bound Bihar.

Order

Notice issued

The court urged intermediaries to stop the circulation of the video in light of recent Supreme Court rulings, which held that right to privacy and dignity were fundamental rights of a person. It also issued notice to the Union Government, Bihar government, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee, Election Commission, and Rahul Gandhi. A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice PB Bajanthri and Justice Alok Kumar Sinha passed the order in a PIL filed by one Vivekanand Singh seeking to remove the video.

Legal action

BJP leaders criticize Congress for video

After the video was uploaded, the BJP had accused the Congress of "crossing all limits" and lowering the political discourse. Later, Sanket Gupta, convenor of the BJP Delhi Election Cell, filed a First Information Report (FIR) against unnamed persons under several sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Gupta alleged that the video "maligned the Prime Minister's image, grossly violating law, morality, and women's dignity."

Defense stance

Congress defends actions, says no intention to disrespect

The Congress has defended its actions, saying there was no intention to disrespect either PM Modi or his mother. Pawan Khera, head of the party's media and publicity department, said, "What is their objection? Just because a mother is trying to educate her son to do something right, where is the disrespect?"

Mother

Second incident 

This is the second time that Modi and his late mother have been dragged into political controversy. A row had erupted in August after a man hurled abuses at Modi and his mother from a dais during the Voter Adhikar Yatra led by Congress and RJD in Darbhanga. The man was later arrested. Reacting to the incident, PM Modi said it was "an insult to all mothers, sisters and daughters," adding that his mother had "nothing to do with politics."