Rahul Gandhi wishes PM Modi good health on his birthday

Kharge wished the PM, saying, "Best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life." Vijayan wrote on X, "Warm birthday wishes to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi. Wishing you good health and happiness." Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also extended his greetings to the Prime Minister.

Nationwide celebrations

BJP's plans to celebrate PM Modi's birthday

BJP-run governments across the country have planned a series of outreach, welfare, development, and awareness programs to mark PM Modi's 75th birthday. The programs include health camps, cleanliness drives, intellectual get-togethers, and fairs promoting indigenous products. These celebrations will continue till October 2. Modi will launch the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan on September 17 in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. It aims to improve women's and children's health across India through over one lakh health camps.