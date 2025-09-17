LOADING...
Rahul Gandhi wishes PM Modi good health on his birthday
PM Modi turned 75 years old on September 17

Rahul Gandhi wishes PM Modi good health on his birthday

By Snehil Singh
Sep 17, 2025
11:52 am
What's the story

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi a happy 75th birthday. The PM was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, North Gujarat's Mehsana district. "Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday and good health," Gandhi wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Other leaders, like Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, also wished the PM.

Nationwide greetings

Other leaders who wished PM Modi

Kharge wished the PM, saying, "Best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life." Vijayan wrote on X, "Warm birthday wishes to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi. Wishing you good health and happiness." Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also extended his greetings to the Prime Minister.

Nationwide celebrations

BJP's plans to celebrate PM Modi's birthday

BJP-run governments across the country have planned a series of outreach, welfare, development, and awareness programs to mark PM Modi's 75th birthday. The programs include health camps, cleanliness drives, intellectual get-togethers, and fairs promoting indigenous products. These celebrations will continue till October 2. Modi will launch the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan on September 17 in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. It aims to improve women's and children's health across India through over one lakh health camps.