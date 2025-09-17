Rahul Gandhi wishes PM Modi good health on his birthday
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi a happy 75th birthday. The PM was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, North Gujarat's Mehsana district. "Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday and good health," Gandhi wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Other leaders, like Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, also wished the PM.
Twitter Post
Rahul Gandhi's birthday wish on X
Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday and good health.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2025
Nationwide greetings
Other leaders who wished PM Modi
Kharge wished the PM, saying, "Best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life." Vijayan wrote on X, "Warm birthday wishes to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi. Wishing you good health and happiness." Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also extended his greetings to the Prime Minister.
Twitter Post
Akhilesh Yadav's greetings
प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी को स्वस्थ, सार्थक, सौहार्दपूर्ण, समावेशी, सकारात्मक जीवन की शुभकामनाओं के साथ जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई।— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 17, 2025
Nationwide celebrations
BJP's plans to celebrate PM Modi's birthday
BJP-run governments across the country have planned a series of outreach, welfare, development, and awareness programs to mark PM Modi's 75th birthday. The programs include health camps, cleanliness drives, intellectual get-togethers, and fairs promoting indigenous products. These celebrations will continue till October 2. Modi will launch the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan on September 17 in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. It aims to improve women's and children's health across India through over one lakh health camps.