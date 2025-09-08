Ilaiyaraaja-'Good Bad Ugly' copyright case: No film screenings, orders HC
What's the story
The Madras High Court has temporarily restrained the Telangana-based production company, Mythri Movie Makers, from exhibiting, screening, selling, distributing, publishing, or broadcasting their film Good Bad Ugly (GBU) with three songs by legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja. The court's decision came after a copyright infringement suit was filed by Ilaiyaraaja against the production house in April. The songs in question are Otha Ruba Tharen (1996), Ilamai Idho Idho (1982), and En Jodi Manja Kuruvi (1986).
Legal proceedings
Interim injunction granted after considering all facts
Justice N. Senthilkumar granted the interim injunction on Monday after Ilaiyaraaja claimed to be the original owner of the copyrights for these songs. The judge noted that Mythri Movie Makers had given a "bald" reply to a legal notice issued by Ilaiyaraaja, which led him to believe that the composer was entitled to an interim injunction. The production company had claimed they obtained necessary authorization from copyright owners, but failed to provide details about it.
Copyright violation
The court's stance on the matter
Ilaiyaraaja took legal action, stating that Mythri Movie Makers never obtained his permission to use these songs, which he claims constitutes a clear copyright violation. The court agreed, pointing out that the company couldn't prove it had proper rights. Until the legal issues are resolved, GBU can't feature any of these tracks. To recall, this copyright row had adversely affected the box office chances of the Ajith Kumar-starrer.