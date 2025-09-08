'Family Man 3' releasing in 2-3 months, confirms Darshan Kumaar

Darshan Kumaar, who plays Major Sameer in The Family Man franchise, has confirmed that the third season of the show will be released within the next two to three months. In an interview with Zoom, he said, "The Family Man 3 bohot jald aane wali hai. Within 2-3 months aa jani chahiye." "Iss baar Major Sameer aapko surprises dega (This time, Major Sameer will surprise you)...He's a mastermind who has brought people against India."

Character update Kumaar praises co-stars Ahlawat, Kaur Kumaar further teased that his character, Major Sameer, will shock viewers. "Major Sameer iss baar bohot shock kar dega." The actor also praised his new co-stars, Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur, for taking the show to a new level. "Kamaal ke do naye chehre jude hai humare saath toh aur bhi accha hone wala hai," he said.

Show preview 'Expect the unexpected again!' The first look video of The Family Man 3 was released on Amazon Prime Video's Instagram on June 27. It featured Srikant (Manoj Bajpayee) and his wife, Suchitra (Priya Mani), traveling by train. The scene was followed by an explosion, chase, and drama. In a previous interview with Zoom, Ahlawat said about the upcoming season: "Expect the unexpected again! The world is expanding, the stakes are crazier."