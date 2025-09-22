Bong Joon-ho: Mastering social messages through brilliant storytelling

Bong Joon-ho is a master at weaving social commentary into his films, making the audience mindful of pressing societal issues. From Parasite to Snowpiercer, his films are a perfect example of how storytelling can be used to reflect and critique society. Here's how he does it and what makes his films so impactful.

#1 Layered narratives for depth Joon-ho's films are known for their layered narratives, which allow him to explore multiple themes at once. In Parasite, for example, he delves into class disparity and family dynamics, while also touching on themes of greed and deception. This complexity makes audiences think critically about the issues presented, sparking discussions long after the credits roll.

#2 Visual symbolism as a tool Another signature of Joon-ho's storytelling is his use of visual symbolism to reinforce social themes. In Snowpiercer, the train itself becomes a metaphor for class division, with the wealthy living in luxury at the front and the impoverished struggling at the back. This visual representation drives home the message without relying heavily on dialogue.

#3 Character-driven storytelling Joon-ho's characters are often morally ambiguous, which makes them more realistic and relatable. This complexity allows him to explore social issues from different perspectives. In Okja, for instance, he examines animal rights and corporate greed through the lens of a young girl's relationship with her genetically modified friend. This character-driven approach makes the audience empathize with the characters while reflecting on broader societal problems.