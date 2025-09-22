Next Article
'Anupamaa' episode: Anupama defends Paritosh against false accusations
Entertainment
In the latest "Anupamaa" episode, Anupama calls out Gautam in front of the Kothari family for orchestrating an attack on Ansh. She exposes his manipulation and firmly defends Paritosh against false accusations.
The episode also brings a touching moment as Rahi calls Anupama "mother," moving her to tears.
Episode showcases Anupama's unwavering support for her family
This episode is all about standing up for your people—no matter what.
When Parag lashes out at Gautam, Anupama doesn't back down; she warns Gautam there'll be serious consequences if he targets her family again.
It's a strong reminder of loyalty and resilience, with heartfelt scenes that keep viewers hooked.