From pranks to farewells: 'M*A*S*H's most memorable moments

M*A*S*H was a television series that blended humor with poignant commentary on war and human resilience. Set during the Korean War, it showcased the daily lives of medical personnel in a mobile army surgical hospital. The show was known for its sharp wit, memorable characters, and ability to tackle serious issues with a light touch. Here are five iconic moments that exemplify its unique blend of comedy and drama.

#1 Hawkeye's pranks on Frank Burns One of the most memorable aspects of M*A*S*H was Hawkeye's relentless teasing of Frank Burns. In one episode, Hawkeye pretends to be a psychiatrist to Frank, who is already paranoid. The prank escalates to absurdity, leaving Frank flustered and the rest of the camp in stitches. This moment highlights the show's knack for using humor as a coping mechanism amid chaos.

#2 Radar's teddy bear collection Radar O'Reilly's love for teddy bears is a recurring theme throughout M*A*S*H. In one episode, he goes to great lengths to protect his collection from being used as medical supplies. His attachment to these innocent toys serves as a reminder of the innocence lost in war and provides a heartwarming contrast to the show's more serious themes.

#3 Hot Lips's unexpected leadership In an unexpected twist, Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan steps up as a leader during a crisis when she organizes an impromptu dance party to boost morale after an exhausting day. Her leadership skills shine through as she rallies everyone together with music and laughter, proving that even in dire circumstances, unity can be achieved through simple joys.

#4 Klinger's outrageous outfits Corporal Klinger is famous for his outrageous outfits, all in a bid to get discharged from service. His creative costumes, from wedding dresses to superhero suits, never fail to amuse his fellow soldiers and viewers alike. These moments not only provide comic relief but also highlight Klinger's resourcefulness and determination amidst adversity.