'Kyunki Saas...' reboot tackles today's social issues, confirms Ektaa Kapoor
The iconic TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is making a comeback on July 29, 2025, at 10:30pm on Star Plus and JioHotstar.
Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay return as Tulsi and Mihir Virani, with the reboot set for around 150 episodes.
Expect a mix of nostalgia and fresh stories, addressing contemporary social issues.
Original ended too soon, says Ektaa
Ektaa Kapoor, who almost didn't bring the show back because of its nostalgic value, says she changed her mind since the original ended too soon.
The new season will tackle today's social issues—just like before—hoping to spark real conversations.
Plus, there are some new faces (and rumored cameos) joining the classic cast for a modern twist.