Mouni Roy, Sanjay Dutt's 'The Bhootnii' is now on OTT

'The Bhootnii'—a tale of love, belief, and the supernatural

Set at St. Vincent's College in Delhi, the movie follows Shantanu—a student who stumbles upon Mohabbat, a witch linked to a haunted tree that comes alive every Valentine's Day.

Things get wild with ghostly chaos until Baba (played by Dutt), a quirky ghostbuster, steps in to help.

The cast also features Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari.

With cool VFX and themes about love and belief in the supernatural, both Roy and Dutt have said they're excited for fans to finally catch it online.