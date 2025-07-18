Next Article
'Not the guy from Coldplay gig': Andy Byron's LinkedIn update
A funny moment at a recent Coldplay concert went viral when Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, and HR head Kristin Cabot were caught on the kiss cam.
Chris Martin even teased them from the stage, joking about their shyness or possible romance.
But all this unexpected attention accidentally put another Andy Byron in the spotlight.
'Usually behind the scenes...'
Motion graphic designer Andy Byron jumped on LinkedIn to clear things up, updating his profile to say, "NOT THE GUY FROM COLDPLAY GIG."
He added that he's usually behind the scenes making videos for big screens—not starring on them—and took the chance to give his video design business a friendly plug.