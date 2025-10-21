After 'Bads' 'dhamaka,' Lakshya books next with Tiger Shroff?

Actor Lakshya, who recently impressed audiences with his performance in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has reportedly bagged a new project with Dharma Productions . He will star opposite Tiger Shroff in an action-packed revenge drama directed by Raj Mehta. The film is set to go on floors in November, according to media reports. Janhvi Kapoor is expected to play the female lead.

Career progression 'Revenge story is at the center of this action offering' This new project marks a reunion for Lakshya and Dharma Productions, which launched him in films with Kill (2024). A source told Mid-Day, "Kill was an out-and-out action fare. But this time, a revenge story is at the center of this action offering." "The film is in its final stage of prep and Raj plans to take it on floors by November."

Film details 'It will be Tiger versus Lakshya' Another source told Mid-Day, "It will be Tiger versus Lakshya. Both actors have shown their prowess in the action genre, and the film will benefit with them sharing screen space." Kapoor is likely to play the female lead. Apparently, this is the same action film that Karan Johar had announced on his 50th birthday in 2022. It was initially supposed to be directed by Johar himself after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023).

Director change Johar initially was supposed to direct the film However, Johar later decided to hand over the reins of this action film to Mehta. The filmmaker has now set his sights on another story that is more in line with his previous work in drama and emotions. An insider shared, "Karan is confident that Raj will blend masala with big-screen action well."