'Sholay' actor Asrani (84) dies; posthumous films releasing next year
Bollywood legend Govardhan Asrani, famous for his hilarious jailer role in "Sholay," passed away in Mumbai on October 20, 2024, at age 84 due to age-related respiratory issues.
Family and friends gathered for his last rites at Santacruz Crematorium.
Even after his passing, fans can look forward to seeing him in two new movies, "Bhooth Bangla" and "Haiwaan," set to release next year.
Career milestones and legacy
Born in Jaipur in 1941, Asrani studied acting at FTII Pune and kicked off his film career in 1967.
Over nearly 50 years, he brought his unique comic timing and expressive style to more than 350 Hindi and Gujarati films, working with big names like Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Priyadarshan, and Rajesh Khanna.
He was also a director, and just hours before his passing, he shared Diwali wishes online.
Asrani is remembered for his effortless humor, versatility, and the warmth he brought to Indian cinema.