'Sholay' actor Asrani (84) dies; posthumous films releasing next year

Career milestones and legacy

Born in Jaipur in 1941, Asrani studied acting at FTII Pune and kicked off his film career in 1967.

Over nearly 50 years, he brought his unique comic timing and expressive style to more than 350 Hindi and Gujarati films, working with big names like Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Priyadarshan, and Rajesh Khanna.

He was also a director, and just hours before his passing, he shared Diwali wishes online.

Asrani is remembered for his effortless humor, versatility, and the warmth he brought to Indian cinema.