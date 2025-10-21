Next Article
'Kantara' becomes 1st film to cross ₹200cr in Karnataka
Entertainment
Kantara Chapter 1, led by Rishab Shetty, just hit a huge milestone—crossing ₹202.5 crore at the Karnataka box office in only 19 days.
It's now the first film to ever reach this mark in the state, making Karnataka the fourth state with a ₹200 crore grosser, and the timing couldn't be better—it happened right on Diwali.
'Kantara's ticket sales and projections
This movie is now the highest-grossing film ever in Karnataka, selling nearly 70 lakh tickets so far, with numbers expected to reach 85 lakh.
A big reason for its rapid success? A court allowed higher ticket prices, helping the film dodge state price caps and boost its earnings.
With projections aiming for ₹230-235 crore, Kantara Chapter 1 is showing just how big regional cinema can get.