'Kantara' becomes 1st film to cross ₹200cr in Karnataka

'Kantara's ticket sales and projections

This movie is now the highest-grossing film ever in Karnataka, selling nearly 70 lakh tickets so far, with numbers expected to reach 85 lakh.

A big reason for its rapid success? A court allowed higher ticket prices, helping the film dodge state price caps and boost its earnings.

With projections aiming for ₹230-235 crore, Kantara Chapter 1 is showing just how big regional cinema can get.