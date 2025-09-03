Next Article
Liam Payne's girlfriend gets matching tattoo with late singer
Kate Cassidy, social media influencer, just got a wilted rose tattoo on her hand to remember her late boyfriend, singer Liam Payne.
The design matches the one Payne had on his neck.
Payne, known for his time in One Direction, passed away at 31 after falling from a balcony in Buenos Aires last October.
Other ways Cassidy has honored him
Cassidy has been honoring Payne in different ways since his passing. Two months after he died, she added angel wings to her fingers.
On what would have been his 32nd birthday (August 29), she baked him a cake and wrote, "Happy birthday Liam, I know you still have the sweetest tooth in heaven."