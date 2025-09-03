NewsBytes recommends: 'K-Pop Demon Hunters' on Netflix

The movie had limited theatrical runs in the US but is now streaming globally on Netflix , so you can catch it pretty much anywhere.

Why 'K-Pop Demon Hunters' is a hit

The film has been a massive hit: over 1,000 sold-out screenings worldwide, $18 million at the US box office in August 2025, and more than 180 million Netflix views by August.

Its standout song Golden—performed by EJAE as Rumi—blends Korean and English lyrics to celebrate teamwork and personal growth, capturing what makes both K-pop and the movie special.