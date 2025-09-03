NewsBytes recommends: 'K-Pop Demon Hunters' on Netflix
K-Pop Demon Hunters, the new animated film from Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, dropped on June 20.
The story follows Huntr/x, a K-pop girl group with a secret—they fight demons threatening humanity while juggling their music careers.
It's a fun mix of K-pop vibes and fantasy action as they take on a rival demon boy band.
Where to watch the movie
The movie had limited theatrical runs in the US but is now streaming globally on Netflix, so you can catch it pretty much anywhere.
Why 'K-Pop Demon Hunters' is a hit
The film has been a massive hit: over 1,000 sold-out screenings worldwide, $18 million at the US box office in August 2025, and more than 180 million Netflix views by August.
Its standout song Golden—performed by EJAE as Rumi—blends Korean and English lyrics to celebrate teamwork and personal growth, capturing what makes both K-pop and the movie special.