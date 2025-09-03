Next Article
'Only Murders in the Building' season 5 premiere date revealed
Get ready: "Only Murders in the Building" returns for its fifth season on September 9, 2025. The new season kicks off with a three-episode premiere, then switches to weekly releases.
Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are back on the case—this time digging into the mysterious death of Lester, their building's beloved doorman.
Where to watch 'Only Murders in the Building' season 5
Season 5 streams on Hulu in the US, with Disney+ and JioCinema picking it up in the UK and India.
Expect some fresh faces—Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Renee Zellweger, Keegan-Michael Key join returning stars (plus Meryl Streep is back as Loretta).
This season dives into NYC's hidden worlds and tackles themes like change at the Arconia.