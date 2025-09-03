'Only Murders in the Building' season 5 premiere date revealed Entertainment Sep 03, 2025

Get ready: "Only Murders in the Building" returns for its fifth season on September 9, 2025. The new season kicks off with a three-episode premiere, then switches to weekly releases.

Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are back on the case—this time digging into the mysterious death of Lester, their building's beloved doorman.