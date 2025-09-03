Next Article
'Bigg Boss Kannada 12' premieres September 28, reveals Sudeep's birthday
Bigg Boss Kannada is back for its 12th season, premiering September 28, 2025.
The news was revealed on host Kiccha Sudeep's birthday, with a promo that spotlights Karnataka's vibrant culture and Sudeep's signature style.
Where to watch
Catch all the episodes on Colors Kannada—so you're covered whether you prefer TV or your phone.
Season 11 recap, host's earlier speculations
Though Sudeep had earlier hinted at leaving after Season 11 due to creative differences (mainly with higher-ups, not the local team), he confirmed he'll host through Season 15.
Last season broke records with a marathon 120 days and saw wildcard Hanumantha Lamani take the win.
Expect more drama and surprises this time around!