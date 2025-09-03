'Bigg Boss Kannada 12' premieres September 28, reveals Sudeep's birthday

Catch all the episodes on Colors Kannada—so you're covered whether you prefer TV or your phone.

Season 11 recap, host's earlier speculations

Though Sudeep had earlier hinted at leaving after Season 11 due to creative differences (mainly with higher-ups, not the local team), he confirmed he'll host through Season 15.

Last season broke records with a marathon 120 days and saw wildcard Hanumantha Lamani take the win.

Expect more drama and surprises this time around!