'Devil Wears Prada 2': Blunt's rude awakening after 19 years
Emily Blunt is stepping back into the world of high fashion as Emily Charlton in The Devil Wears Prada 2, but she admits it hasn't been easy.
She told Net-a-Porter that wearing heels again has been a "rude awakening," since she's way more comfortable in sneakers these days.
Meanwhile, about the film
The new film reunites Blunt with Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Stanley Tucci.
Filming kicked off in New York this summer (June 30, 2025), and the movie drops May 1, 2026.
It's based on Lauren Weisberger's novel Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns.
Blunt's new look and Tucci's culinary temptations
Blunt is rocking a bleach-blonde look and designer outfits from Dior and Maison Margiela. Costume designer Molly Rogers worries paparazzi might spoil some of the film's style surprises.
Meanwhile, Blunt joked about Stanley Tucci tempting her with pasta and cocktails—definitely not part of her "Prada" diet!