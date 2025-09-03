'Devil Wears Prada 2': Blunt's rude awakening after 19 years Entertainment Sep 03, 2025

Emily Blunt is stepping back into the world of high fashion as Emily Charlton in The Devil Wears Prada 2, but she admits it hasn't been easy.

She told Net-a-Porter that wearing heels again has been a "rude awakening," since she's way more comfortable in sneakers these days.