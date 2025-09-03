#Bulletin: SLB in trouble; John to start 'Force 3' soon Entertainment Sep 03, 2025

Big day for Indian cinema! Sanjay Leela Bhansali is in hot water after an FIR was filed against him in Bikaner, accusing him of fraud, misbehavior, and breach of trust over his upcoming film "Love & War."

On a brighter note, John Abraham is set to bring back "Force 3" with director Bhav Dhulia, and filming is set to kick off late 2025.