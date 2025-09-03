Next Article
#Bulletin: SLB in trouble; John to start 'Force 3' soon
Big day for Indian cinema! Sanjay Leela Bhansali is in hot water after an FIR was filed against him in Bikaner, accusing him of fraud, misbehavior, and breach of trust over his upcoming film "Love & War."
On a brighter note, John Abraham is set to bring back "Force 3" with director Bhav Dhulia, and filming is set to kick off late 2025.
'OG,' 'Baaghi 4,' and 'Lokah' advance ticket sales
Pawan Kalyan's "OG" is about to hit $1 million in North American pre-sales. Tiger Shroff's "Baaghi 4" also saw strong advance bookings with over 27,000 tickets sold already.
Meanwhile, Malayalam superhero film "Lokah Chapter One- Chandra" just became the highest-grossing female-led movie ever in South India, pulling in ₹93 crore worldwide and still climbing.