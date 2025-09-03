Next Article
'It: Welcome to Derry' gets Halloween release date on Max
Heads up, horror fans—"It: Welcome to Derry" lands on HBO Max on October 26, 2025, just in time for your Halloween binge.
Announced by creators Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs with a spooky social post, this series is a prequel to the "It" movies and dives deeper into Stephen King's famously creepy town.
Cast and plot details
Set in 1962, the show delves into Pennywise's origins.
Bill Skarsgard returns as Pennywise alongside Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, and James Remar.
The series format means more space for character stories and Derry's secrets—io9 at San Diego Comic-Con even got an early look at some suspenseful scenes.
If you love horror with rich backstories, mark your calendar!