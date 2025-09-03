'It: Welcome to Derry' gets Halloween release date on Max

Cast and plot details

Set in 1962, the show delves into Pennywise's origins.

Bill Skarsgard returns as Pennywise alongside Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, and James Remar.

The series format means more space for character stories and Derry's secrets—io9 at San Diego Comic-Con even got an early look at some suspenseful scenes.

If you love horror with rich backstories, mark your calendar!