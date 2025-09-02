Next Article
'Bigg Boss 17': Contestant Vicky Jain's ₹70cr Mumbai apartment
Vicky Jain, who joined Bigg Boss 17 alongside his wife Ankita Lokhande, has been grabbing attention for his seriously plush lifestyle.
His Mumbai apartment is valued at a jaw-dropping ₹50-70 crore and comes with eight all-white bedrooms, a roomy living area with a pool table, custom carpets, a dedicated worship area, and a sleek modern kitchen.
Even the entrance—marked with 'AV'—shows off his personal style.
Vicky Jain's net worth and family business empire
Beyond reality TV fame, Vicky runs Mahavir Coal Washeries Private Limited and is part of a family business empire worth nearly ₹100 crore.
With an estimated personal net worth of ₹130 crore, he's easily one of the wealthiest contestants Bigg Boss has ever seen—even though Munawar Faruqui took home the trophy this season.