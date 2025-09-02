'Bigg Boss 17': Contestant Vicky Jain's ₹70cr Mumbai apartment Entertainment Sep 02, 2025

Vicky Jain, who joined Bigg Boss 17 alongside his wife Ankita Lokhande, has been grabbing attention for his seriously plush lifestyle.

His Mumbai apartment is valued at a jaw-dropping ₹50-70 crore and comes with eight all-white bedrooms, a roomy living area with a pool table, custom carpets, a dedicated worship area, and a sleek modern kitchen.

Even the entrance—marked with 'AV'—shows off his personal style.