'Bigg Boss 19': These 5 contestants are nominated for elimination
It's only week two in Bigg Boss 19, and things are already heating up.
After the "Room of the Fate" task, five contestants—Awez Darbar, Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, and Mridul Tiwari—landed on the chopping block.
One of them will be leaving the house soon.
Here's how the nominations unfolded
Nominations were all about strategy this time.
Housemates voted tactically: Darbar was picked by Mallik and Zeeshan Qureshi; Sadanand lost her immunity as captain and got votes from Abhishek Bajaj, Darbar, and Gaurav Khanna;
Mittal was chosen by Khanna, Farhana Bhat, and Baseer Ali; Tiwari ended up nominated when Sadanand and Mittal saved others instead;
Mallik got his spot thanks to Ashnoor Kaur and Nagma Manjilkar.
Mittal, Tiwari's disagreement could shake up alliances
Tensions are running high. Sadanand wasn't thrilled that Tiwari didn't save her during nominations, while Tiwari felt it was unfair to be blamed for something he couldn't control.
These disagreements might shake up alliances as everyone tries to stay safe.
How to watch 'Bigg Boss 19' online
All five nominees are strong players—whoever goes home could really shift how things play out next.
If you want to keep up with all the drama (without missing a beat), episodes stream daily at 9pm on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium.