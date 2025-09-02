'Bigg Boss 19': These 5 contestants are nominated for elimination

It's only week two in Bigg Boss 19, and things are already heating up. After the "Room of the Fate" task, five contestants—Awez Darbar, Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, and Mridul Tiwari—landed on the chopping block. One of them will be leaving the house soon.

Here's how the nominations unfolded Nominations were all about strategy this time.

Housemates voted tactically: Darbar was picked by Mallik and Zeeshan Qureshi; Sadanand lost her immunity as captain and got votes from Abhishek Bajaj, Darbar, and Gaurav Khanna;

Mittal was chosen by Khanna, Farhana Bhat, and Baseer Ali; Tiwari ended up nominated when Sadanand and Mittal saved others instead;

Mallik got his spot thanks to Ashnoor Kaur and Nagma Manjilkar.

Mittal, Tiwari's disagreement could shake up alliances Tensions are running high. Sadanand wasn't thrilled that Tiwari didn't save her during nominations, while Tiwari felt it was unfair to be blamed for something he couldn't control.

These disagreements might shake up alliances as everyone tries to stay safe.