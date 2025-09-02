'The Bengal Files': Joshi reacts to Saswata's misleading claim

Chatterjee earlier said he was misled about the film

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Bengal Files explores Direct Action Day during Bengal's Partition.

Chatterjee, who plays a minor role, said he was told his character was a strong, villainous one, but was not given the full story.

As both co-producer and actor, Joshi emphasized that it's important for actors to clarify project details before going public with criticism—she believes this helps keep respect strong within the film community.