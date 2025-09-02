'The Bengal Files': Joshi reacts to Saswata's misleading claim
Pallavi Joshi has addressed actor Saswata Chatterjee's recent claim that he was misled about the plot of The Bengal Files, which is scheduled to hit theaters on September 5.
Joshi questioned his version and suggested actors should talk things out directly, since misunderstandings can strain industry relationships.
Chatterjee earlier said he was misled about the film
Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Bengal Files explores Direct Action Day during Bengal's Partition.
Chatterjee, who plays a minor role, said he was told his character was a strong, villainous one, but was not given the full story.
As both co-producer and actor, Joshi emphasized that it's important for actors to clarify project details before going public with criticism—she believes this helps keep respect strong within the film community.