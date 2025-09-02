Next Article
Elli AvrRam's grandmother passes away; actor shares heartfelt post
Bollywood actor Elli AvrRam, known for Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, shared on social media that her grandmother has passed away.
In a heartfelt post, Elli remembered their endless kitchen conversations and her grandmother's funniest dark humor, saying she finds comfort knowing her grandma is now with her grandfather.
Elli's last birthday celebration with grandma
Just a few weeks ago, on July 29, 2025, Elli celebrated her 35th birthday with family in Sweden—enjoying breakfast, cake, and gifts.
She highlighted how important it is to make time for loved ones and treasure those memories together.