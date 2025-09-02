Elli AvrRam's grandmother passes away; actor shares heartfelt post Entertainment Sep 02, 2025

Bollywood actor Elli AvrRam, known for Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, shared on social media that her grandmother has passed away.

In a heartfelt post, Elli remembered their endless kitchen conversations and her grandmother's funniest dark humor, saying she finds comfort knowing her grandma is now with her grandfather.