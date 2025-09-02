'KSBKBT': Mihir encourages Noina's feelings for him; Hrithik gets teased
Star Plus just dropped a fresh promo for "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi," and things are getting complicated.
Mihir tells Noina that being married doesn't mean you can't fall in love with someone else, which seems to encourage her feelings for him.
Meanwhile, Hrithik gets teased about his love life by two girls, leaving him pretty embarrassed.
The show kicked off as a limited series on July 29, 2025, with Ektaa Kapoor at the helm.
Tulsi hints at Pari's true side
The latest promo also shows Mihir questioning Nandini and Tulsi about following Pari—he suspects they're up to something.
Tulsi hints that Pari might not be as innocent as she seems, urging Mihir to see her true side.
With Noina's feelings for Mihir growing stronger, family dynamics are definitely getting messier.
The cast features Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Barkha Bisht, Rohit Suchanti, and Tanisha Mehta.