'KSBKBT': Mihir encourages Noina's feelings for him; Hrithik gets teased Entertainment Sep 02, 2025

Star Plus just dropped a fresh promo for "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi," and things are getting complicated.

Mihir tells Noina that being married doesn't mean you can't fall in love with someone else, which seems to encourage her feelings for him.

Meanwhile, Hrithik gets teased about his love life by two girls, leaving him pretty embarrassed.

The show kicked off as a limited series on July 29, 2025, with Ektaa Kapoor at the helm.