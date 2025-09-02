Next Article
'Ek Chatur Naar': Divya Khosla Kumar stuns in red ethnic wear
Divya Khosla Kumar is gearing up for her next big-screen outing with "Ek Chatur Naar," a black comedy thriller directed by Umesh Shukla, hitting theaters on September 12.
She recently shared some eye-catching photos in a red ethnic outfit on Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek and building buzz for the film, where she stars alongside Neil Nitin Mukesh.
Film's plot and supporting cast
Set in a small town, "Ek Chatur Naar" follows the story of a woman who seems innocent but has a clever, mischievous streak.
When she stumbles into a money-making opportunity, things spiral into unexpected twists that test her smarts.
The cast also includes Chhaya Kadam and Sushant Singh in key roles.