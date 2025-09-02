'Mirai': Shriya Saran's 1st look as Ambika unveiled

'Mirai' teaser and cast details

The Mirai teaser is already turning heads online with its striking visuals—like monkeys worshiping Lord Ram—and deep mythological themes.

The story follows Sajja's character on a journey of self-discovery against Manchu's dark role, with Ritika Nayak, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu also joining the cast.

With its unique blend of science fiction and myth, Mirai is shaping up to be a notable Telugu release in 2025.