'Mirai': Shriya Saran's 1st look as Ambika unveiled
Teja Sajja just dropped the first look of Shriya Saran from the upcoming Telugu sci-fi film Mirai, set to release on September 12, 2025.
Saran plays Ambika, a character associated with a mother's strength.
The film is rooted in Indian mythology during Kali Yug and features Manoj Manchu as the villainous Black Sword.
'Mirai' teaser and cast details
The Mirai teaser is already turning heads online with its striking visuals—like monkeys worshiping Lord Ram—and deep mythological themes.
The story follows Sajja's character on a journey of self-discovery against Manchu's dark role, with Ritika Nayak, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu also joining the cast.
With its unique blend of science fiction and myth, Mirai is shaping up to be a notable Telugu release in 2025.