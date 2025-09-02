Next Article
Dulquer Salmaan's 'Lokah' team removes controversial dialogue after backlash
After facing criticism for a line seen as disrespectful to Bengaluru women, the team behind "Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra" is removing the dialogue from the film.
Dulquer Salmaan, who heads Wayfarer Films, confirmed this move following strong reactions from Karnataka viewers.
The movie, which hit theaters on August 28, 2025, features a character whose remarks sparked the controversy.
Film has grossed over ₹81cr in just 5 days
Wayfarer Films said they "unintentionally hurt the sentiments of people from Karnataka" and are taking steps to address it.
While Bengaluru's Central Crime Branch is reviewing how the city is portrayed in the film, "Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra" has still pulled in over ₹81 crore worldwide in just five days and remains popular with audiences—even overseas.