Dulquer Salmaan's 'Lokah' team removes controversial dialogue after backlash

Film has grossed over ₹81cr in just 5 days

Wayfarer Films said they "unintentionally hurt the sentiments of people from Karnataka" and are taking steps to address it.

While Bengaluru's Central Crime Branch is reviewing how the city is portrayed in the film, "Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra" has still pulled in over ₹81 crore worldwide in just five days and remains popular with audiences—even overseas.