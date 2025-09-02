ZEE tops charts with 18.2% share, best since 2021
ZEE Entertainment just scored its highest linear TV market share since 2021, reaching 18.2% in the latest fiscal year.
Their secret? Loads of regional content and a reach that now covers a significant portion of Indian TV households.
Regional channels are driving ZEE's growth
This year, Zee TV hit a three-year high in Hindi general entertainment, while Zee Cinema led among movie channels.
Zee Kannada dominated with a massive 44% share, thanks to popular shows like Karna and Lakshmi Nivasa.
Zee Tamil and Zee Telugu also shined, with Sankranthiki Vasthunam becoming the biggest Telugu premiere in two years.
Plus, ZEE launched new regional channels like Zee Power Kannada and Zee Bangla Sonar—moves their Chief Content Officer credits to setting new benchmarks across the country.
Their team emphasizes bringing families together through great stories.
'ZEE is everywhere right now'
If you're into binge-worthy series or movies in your own language, ZEE is basically everywhere right now—and they're doubling down on local content that actually connects with people across India.