Pawan Singh's 'inappropriate touch' to Anjali Raghav sparks outrage
A recent cultural event landed Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh in controversy after a video surfaced showing him allegedly touching actress Anjali Raghav in a way that made her uncomfortable.
In the clip, Singh mentions something stuck on Raghav's waist, but she clearly objects and looks uneasy.
The moment quickly caught fire online, with many calling out Singh's behavior.
Response from Raghav, union action, and political implications
After the incident, Raghav posted about her discomfort on social media, and her words resonated widely.
The All India Cine Workers Association stepped in, reporting the matter to the National Commission for Women and demanding action.
Facing mounting criticism, Singh publicly apologized and explained his side.
Raghav accepted his apology, but an official inquiry is likely as the issue continues to spark discussion—especially with political tensions rising ahead of Bihar's assembly elections.