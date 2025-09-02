Next Article
'Kammattam' trailer out; Malayalam series to stream early on OTT
Heads up, Malayalam web series fans—Kammattam, starring Sudev Nair, is arriving a day early on Zee5 and OTTplay Premium, will stream from September 4, 2025.
The release was moved up to sync with Kerala's Thiruvonam festival, so you can start your holiday binge a bit sooner.
The show draws inspiration from real events in the state.
Plot, cast, crew of the show
Directed by Shan Thulasidharan, Kammattam dives into a financial scam set in Thrissur.
Sudev Nair plays Inspector Antonio George as he investigates the mysterious death of Samuel Umman (played by Jeo Baby).
The cast also includes Kalfan as Ebin Samuel and director Ajai Vasudev is also part of the cast.
Perfect timing if you're looking for something gripping to watch this festive week!