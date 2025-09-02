'Kammattam' trailer out; Malayalam series to stream early on OTT

Plot, cast, crew of the show

Directed by Shan Thulasidharan, Kammattam dives into a financial scam set in Thrissur.

Sudev Nair plays Inspector Antonio George as he investigates the mysterious death of Samuel Umman (played by Jeo Baby).

The cast also includes Kalfan as Ebin Samuel and director Ajai Vasudev is also part of the cast.

