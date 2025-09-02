Triptii Dimri shares glimpses of her Spain trip
Triptii Dimri, who you might know from Dhadak 2, is currently in Spain filming her new movie Romeo.
She's been sharing her adventures on Instagram—think charming Spanish streets, cozy alleyways, and a glimpse of her enjoying local food.
'Romeo' actor's stylish street looks
Between shoots, Triptii took time to visit the famous Seville Cathedral—one of the world's largest Gothic cathedrals—and posted a snap of the Seville Cathedral.
She also showed off her meal with a playful "DND (Do Not Disturb)" caption.
Keeping it comfy yet stylish, she rocked a gray jacket and black trousers as she explored.
Triptii's journey in Bollywood so far
Starting out in 2017 with Mom, Triptii has since starred in films like Laila Majnu, Bulbbul, and Animal.
In Romeo (set for release soon), she'll be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor and Avinash Tiwary.