'Million Dollar Listing India' S02 trailer out; premiere date revealed Entertainment Sep 02, 2025

Million Dollar Listing India is back for Season 2 on SonyLIV and OTTplay Premium, premiering September 22.

After making waves in 2024, the show returns with realtors Hem Batra, Navdeep Khanuja, Deepti Mallik, and Prajesh Bhatia, with the potential inclusion of Ankush Sayal and Karuna Gidwani, as they tour some of the country's most stunning luxury homes.