Next Article
'Million Dollar Listing India' S02 trailer out; premiere date revealed
Million Dollar Listing India is back for Season 2 on SonyLIV and OTTplay Premium, premiering September 22.
After making waves in 2024, the show returns with realtors Hem Batra, Navdeep Khanuja, Deepti Mallik, and Prajesh Bhatia, with the potential inclusion of Ankush Sayal and Karuna Gidwani, as they tour some of the country's most stunning luxury homes.
Trailer promises more of the same
The new trailer gives a quick look at intense negotiations and fierce competition as agents chase big-ticket property deals.
Modeled after the hit US series Million Dollar Listing New York, this season promises plenty of drama, strategy, and a glimpse into India's ultra-glam real estate scene.