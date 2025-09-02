'Bollywood's darkest chapter': Ex-cop on Laila Khan family's murder

Tak wanted Laila to quit acting, work in Dubai

According to Pote, Tak resented Laila's growing film career and had ongoing property disputes with the family. He wanted Laila to quit acting and work in Dubai, a suggestion she rejected.

The murders happened during a trip to their Igatpuri farmhouse, with the victims buried in a pit meant for a swimming pool.

After years of investigation, Tak was sentenced to death by a Mumbai court in 2024, though one accomplice is still missing.

This case remains one of Bollywood's darkest chapters about family conflict gone terribly wrong.