French actor Depardieu to stand trial for rape, sexual assault
What's the story
French actor Gérard Depardieu has been ordered by a judge to face trial in criminal court over rape charges, French media reported on Tuesday. The decision comes seven years after actor Charlotte Arnould accused him of sexually assaulting and raping her twice in his Paris home in 2018. The alleged incidents occurred when Arnould sought acting advice from Depardieu, who is an old friend of her father. Arnould took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate by sharing her supporters' posts.
Legal history
Trial follows previous conviction in sexual assault case
The upcoming trial is a significant development in the actor's legal history. This comes after a Paris court convicted him of sexual assault just four months ago, linked to incidents involving two female crew members on The Green Shutters set in 2021, and handed him an 18-month suspended sentence. Notably, this marked Depardieu's first court appearance despite more than 20 public sexual misconduct allegations against him over several decades.
Denial
Depardieu has denied all allegations
Despite the mounting allegations, Depardieu (76) has consistently denied all accusations against him. The actor's trial in the criminal court is a significant step, as it deals with crimes that carry sentences of over five years if found guilty. As per reports, Arnould had filed rape charges against him in 2018, and the case was sent to a Paris court for further proceedings in 2020.