French actor Depardieu to stand trial for rape, sexual assault

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:57 pm Sep 02, 2025

French actor Gérard Depardieu has been ordered by a judge to face trial in criminal court over rape charges, French media reported on Tuesday. The decision comes seven years after actor Charlotte Arnould accused him of sexually assaulting and raping her twice in his Paris home in 2018. The alleged incidents occurred when Arnould sought acting advice from Depardieu, who is an old friend of her father. Arnould took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate by sharing her supporters' posts.