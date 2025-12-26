Lily Collins gets real about new mom life on 'Emily in Paris' set
Lily Collins, who plays Emily in Netflix's "Emily in Paris," shared how tough it was returning to work just three months after welcoming her daughter Tove via surrogacy with husband Charlie McDowell.
"It was my first job being a mom," she said, admitting the balancing act was harder than expected.
Juggling work and motherhood
Collins opened up about feeling exhausted and sometimes forgetting her lines while filming Season 5, which features scenes in Paris and Rome.
She told her co-stars she might need some patience as she adjusted to life with a newborn, showing that even stars have their off days.
Learning to let go of perfection
Motherhood changed Collins's approach on set—she became more forgiving of mistakes and even landed in the gag reel for the first time.
Letting go of perfectionism helped her enjoy filming more, reminding us it's okay not to have it all together.