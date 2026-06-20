'Lingam' on JioHotstar June 26 follows kabaddi player's life upended
Entertainment
Get ready for Lingam, a new Tamil web series dropping on JioHotstar June 26.
The story follows Lingam, a kabaddi player whose plan to secure a government job falls apart after a life-changing incident, pulling him into a gritty world of survival and power games.
Pandiyaraj presents 'Lingam' series
Lingam promises an emotional rollercoaster with intense action scenes and strong character arcs.
Kathir leads the cast alongside Divya Bharathi, with Poornima Ravi, Sathya, Bose Venkat, and Nikhila Sankar in key roles, plus a special cameo by Vemal.
Presented by filmmaker Prasanth Pandiyaraj (of Vilangu fame), this series is shaping up to be an exciting watch for fans of Tamil drama.