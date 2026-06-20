'Lingam' on JioHotstar June 26 follows kabaddi player's life upended

Pandiyaraj presents 'Lingam' series

Lingam promises an emotional rollercoaster with intense action scenes and strong character arcs.

Kathir leads the cast alongside Divya Bharathi, with Poornima Ravi, Sathya, Bose Venkat, and Nikhila Sankar in key roles, plus a special cameo by Vemal.

Presented by filmmaker Prasanth Pandiyaraj (of Vilangu fame), this series is shaping up to be an exciting watch for fans of Tamil drama.