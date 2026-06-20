Lipa and Turner hold 2nd Sicily wedding at Villa Valguarnera
Entertainment
Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner just celebrated their second wedding in style, this time with a three-day bash at Villa Valguarnera in Sicily.
After Dua Lipa shared her "Mr & Mrs." moment on Instagram, fans got a peek into the festivities (this follows their intimate civil ceremony in London last month).
Lipa wore custom Chanel feathered gown
Lipa stunned in a custom Chanel gown covered in feathers and crystals, complete with a hand-embroidered veil, while Turner kept it sharp in Louis Vuitton.
The couple went public back in January 2024, got engaged last summer, and even rented out an entire hotel for this big celebration.
Their journey from low-key debut to two weddings really feels like a modern fairy tale.