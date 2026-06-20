'Lock Upp' returns June 27 to Netflix with Khan, Deshmukh
Entertainment
Lock Upp is back for season 2, dropping on Netflix from June 27.
This time, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh are hosting as a new batch of celebrities, including Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Sunita Ahuja, who face off in a prison-themed survival game that promises plenty of twists over six weeks.
Khanna, Choudhury, Grover join 'Lock Upp'
Joining the lineup are Akanksha Khanna, Splitsvilla 15's Akanksha Choudhury, and Madhuri Grover (Ashneer Grover's wife).
The first season, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, was a massive hit with Munawar Faruqui taking the win.
With such a mix of personalities this year, fans are curious to see who'll stand out and stir things up.