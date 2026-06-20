'Lock Upp' returns June 27 to Netflix with Khan, Deshmukh

Khanna, Choudhury, Grover join 'Lock Upp'

Joining the lineup are Akanksha Khanna, Splitsvilla 15's Akanksha Choudhury, and Madhuri Grover (Ashneer Grover's wife).

The first season, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, was a massive hit with Munawar Faruqui taking the win.

With such a mix of personalities this year, fans are curious to see who'll stand out and stir things up.